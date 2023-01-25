Caesars, PlayAGS strike deal extension for online slot play

PlayAGS’ Capital Gains, Rakin’ Bacon!, Gold Wins Deluxe and Tiger Lord are among the games New Jersey and Pennsylvania iGaming players will soon see online.

This Jan. 27, 2022, photo shows a gambler playing a slot machine at Caesars casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Las Vegas-based PlayAGS Inc. extended its partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc. to provide online slot machine games for the company’s iGaming players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Las Vegas-based PlayAGS Inc. extended its partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc. to provide online slot machine games for the company’s iGaming players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed.

The extension will give Caesars access to PlayAGS’ 30 land-based slot games from AGS’ interactive content library. Titles include Capital Gains, Rakin’ Bacon!, Gold Wins Deluxe and Tiger Lord.

“We are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to deepen our relationship with Caesars, one of the world’s most high-profile casino brands,” PlayAGS Senior Vice President and General Manager Gary Hardy said in a news release.

“Our growing portfolio of player-favorite game themes and track record of delivering consistent game performance should only help to further cement Caesars’ position as a leading operator in the North American RMG (real money gaming) market. Over the coming months, we look forward to expanding across more markets with one of the gaming industry’s preeminent brands.”

