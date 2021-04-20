Caesars’ William Hill acquisition set to close ‘imminently’

Caesars has been approved by a United Kingdom court to acquire sportsbook operator William Hill.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A United Kingdom court has cleared Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s $3.7 billion acquisition of William Hill.

The Tuesday ruling removes a shareholder challenge to the acquisition. The deal should close “imminently,” according to a Tuesday note from Jefferies analyst David Katz.

The Nevada Gaming Commission approved the Caesars’ deal to acquire Nevada’s largest sportsbook operator last month.

Caesars shares were down 1.5 percent Tuesday morning, trading at $87.46 on the Nasdaq.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.