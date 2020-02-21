California tribe donates $9M to UNLV Hospitality, Law schools

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a partner with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Vegas Golden Knights, hope to help develop a tribal gaming curriculum at UNLV.

Lynn Valbuena, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians chairwoman, speaks during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium announced that they will be partnering with Southern CaliforniaÕs San Manuel Casino. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A California Indian tribe known in Southern Nevada as a major sponsor of Las Vegas sports franchises is donating $9 million to UNLV.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians hopes to position the university as the nation’s leading source for education and innovation related to tribal gaming operations and law.

Representatives of the tribe were at UNLV Friday for a ceremony commemorating the gift.

The donation — the largest out-of-state philanthropic gift that the tribe has bestowed on an educational or healthcare institution — will support course development and an endowed chair at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality. It will also provide curricular, faculty and program support at the William S. Boyd School of Law. The agreement will for the first time infuse the elements of tribal gaming into one of the world’s leading hospitality and gaming programs, and add a tribal gaming emphasis to the nation’s only master’s degree program in gaming law.

The San Manuel Band operates the San Manuel Casino in Highland, California, in San Bernardino County, 60 miles east of Los Angeles. Last year, the tribe broke ground on a 17-story, 450-room, $550 million hotel expected to be completed by summer, when a 3,000-seat entertainment venue also is due to open.

In October, the tribe announced a partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The San Manuel Casino also has a partnership signed nearly a year ago with the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

