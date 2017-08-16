California woman’s $5 bet wins $1.6M jackpot at McCarran

A woman turned a $5 bet into an IGT jackpot valued at $1.6 million on Tuesday at McCarran International Airport.

Sandra A. of Dublin, California, won more than $1.6 million playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine yesterday in McCarran International Airport's C Concourse. (Facebook/McCarran International Airport)

A woman turned a $5 bet into an IGT jackpot valued at $1.6 million on Tuesday at McCarran International Airport.

The jackpot was won on a “Wheel of Fortune Pink Diamonds” game, according to an email from an IGT spokeswoman.

It’s a $1 progressive game with the top prize paid on a $5 wager.

A Facebook post from McCarran International Airport identified the winner as Sandra A. of Dublin, Calif. The post said she hit the jackpot while playing in McCarran’s C Concourse.

IGT progressive jackpots typically offer a lump sum payment less than the actual jackpot or they can be paid out in annual installments over a number of years.

The game resets at $1 million.

The jackpot comes just days after a California man won $11.8 million in downtown Las Vegas.