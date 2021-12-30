48°F
Canadian wins $200K on 3-card poker hand at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 6:02 pm
 
The winning hand in three-card poker at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 29, ...
The winning hand in three-card poker at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Planet Hollywood photo)

A visitor from Canada pocketed more than $200,000 in a hand of three-card poker at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday.

The person who did not want to be identified said he plans to use his winnings, $200,487, to help his daughter with college costs and additional bills.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

