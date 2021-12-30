Canadian wins $200K on 3-card poker hand at Strip casino
A visitor from Canada pocketed more than $200,000 in a hand of three-card poker at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday.
The person who did not want to be identified said he plans to use his winnings, $200,487, to help his daughter with college costs and additional bills.
