Canadian wins $200K on 3-card poker hand at Strip casino

A visitor from Canada pocketed more than $200,000 in a hand of three-card poker at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday.

The winning hand in three-card poker at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Planet Hollywood photo)

A visitor from Canada pocketed more than $200,000 in a hand of three-card poker at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Wednesday.

The person who did not want to be identified said he plans to use his winnings, $200,487, to help his daughter with college costs and additional bills.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.