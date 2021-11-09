76°F
CEO Matt Maddox leaving Wynn Resorts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
Matt Maddox (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Matt Maddox, Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s chief executive officer since Steve Wynn resigned in 2018, will leave the company as of Jan. 31, the company announced Tuesday.

Craig Billings, who is CEO of Wynn Interactive and who has served as president and chief financial officer of Wynn Resorts, was named the new CEO effective Feb. 1.

Maddox will remain on the Wynn Macau Limited and Wynn Interactive Limited Boards through the end of 2022. He has been with Wynn Resorts for two decades and has been its CEO since February 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

