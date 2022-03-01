Circa looking to hire for more than 150 positions March 10

The downtown hotel-casino will host a hiring event on March 10 at sister property Golden Gate. Applicants must be 21 years or older to apply.

People walk at Circa at Fremont Street Experience in downtown las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Circa is looking to hire for more than 150 positions at a hiring event next month.

Available positions at the downtown hotel-casino span multiple departments and include security guards, lifeguards, VIP hosts and valet attendants, a release said. Circa’s hiring event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 10 at Golden Gate.

Human resources will interview applicants on the spot and will hear back on the same day. There are positions open in the public area department, hotel operations, the cage, security, players club, table games and Stadium Swim.

Circa encourages applicants to submit resumes before the event at circalasvegas.com/careers. Prospective workers can also apply digitally onsite on the day of the event.

It’s an adults-only casino so candidates must be ages 21 and over to apply for any position.

