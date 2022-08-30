Circus Circus brings new rides to Adventuredome

The Adventuredome amusement park has three new rides for young children at Circus Circus, which bills itself as Las Vegas’ most family-friendly resort.

Kiddie Swings at The Adventuredome amusement park at Circus Circus. (Circus Circus)

Boys prepare to ride the Go Karts at The Adventuredome amusement park at Circus Circus. (Circus Circus)

A boy prepares to ride the Go Karts at The Adventuredome amusement park at Circus Circus. (Circus Circus)

Twistin Tea Cups at The Adventuredome amusement park at Circus Circus. (Circus Circus)

Circus Circus is officially unveiling three new rides for young children at The Adventuredome amusement park for Labor Day weekend.

The new rides are Go Karts; Kiddie Swings, in which children sit and spin around in a circle in a carousel-like attraction; and Twistin Tea Cups, in which patrons sit and hang on in rotating cups.

Circus Circus bills itself as Las Vegas’ most family-friendly resort. The Adventuredome offers attractions for all ages, including roller coasters and an 18-hole miniature golf course.

The resort also offers its Midway with a variety of carnival games, its daily circus performances and the Splash Zone water park.

Circus Circus is undergoing $30 million in renovations since its 2019 acquisition by Phil Ruffin, who also owns Treasure Island.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.