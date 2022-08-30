Circus Circus brings new rides to Adventuredome
The Adventuredome amusement park has three new rides for young children at Circus Circus, which bills itself as Las Vegas’ most family-friendly resort.
Circus Circus is officially unveiling three new rides for young children at The Adventuredome amusement park for Labor Day weekend.
The new rides are Go Karts; Kiddie Swings, in which children sit and spin around in a circle in a carousel-like attraction; and Twistin Tea Cups, in which patrons sit and hang on in rotating cups.
Circus Circus bills itself as Las Vegas’ most family-friendly resort. The Adventuredome offers attractions for all ages, including roller coasters and an 18-hole miniature golf course.
The resort also offers its Midway with a variety of carnival games, its daily circus performances and the Splash Zone water park.
Circus Circus is undergoing $30 million in renovations since its 2019 acquisition by Phil Ruffin, who also owns Treasure Island.
