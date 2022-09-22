Commission OKs $100K fine for William Hill sportsbook

A glitch in the mobile gaming system used by William Hill was responsible for thousands of duplicate wagers on events and resulted in complaints from gamblers.

William Hill sportsbook. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously voted to fine the operators of the William Hill sportsbook and several affiliate companies $100,000 to settle a four-count complaint brought by the Nevada Gaming Control Board in August.

Three counts of the complaint stemmed from a flaw in the company’s CBS Race and Sports Book mobile wagering system, which produced duplicate wagers on some sports bets.

The Control Board complaint said the company didn’t respond promptly to regulators when the problem of the duplicate wagers first occurred. William Hill also failed to respond quickly to customer complaints, according to the complaint drafted by Deputy Attorney General Michael Somps.

A fourth count of the complaint involved the company’s failure to respond quickly on an alleged theft by a sportsbook writer at the Red Garter Casino in West Wendover, who placed multiple illegal wagers with money from the book’s cash drawer.

Jeffrey Hendricks, senior vice president and assistant general counsel of regulatory and compliance for Caesars Entertainment Inc., operators of William Hill, appeared before the commission and apologized for the matters raised in the complaint.

