Control Board recommends licensing for Resorts World Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2021 - 2:24 pm
 
An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardus ...
An aerial photo of Resorts World Las Vegas under construction on the former site of the Stardust hotel casino on Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended approval of licensing for Resorts World Las Vegas and its Genting Berhad PTC parent company.

The unanimously approved recommendation will be considered for final approval May 20 by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Board members questioned Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella in Las Vegas and Genting Chairman Kok Thay (KT) Lim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — where it was around 3 a.m. Thursday — in a virtual hearing.

Lim discussed Genting’s history and corporate diversity while Sibella detailed the $4.3 billion, 3,506-room resort, the first to open on the Strip in more than a decade, on June 24.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

