Casinos & Gaming

Convicted felon added to list of people banned from state’s casinos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2022 - 3:11 pm
 
Jennifer Togliatti, the first female chair of the Nevada Gaming Commission, presides over the meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed her in early October. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip at looking north sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously placed Leonard Morgan Hairston on the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s list of excluded persons.

Hairston, who has been arrested 34 times for crimes in casinos over the past 31 years, represented himself in a nearly two-hour hearing and told commissioners he wasn’t properly served of accusations against him and that crimes he committed in casinos were property crimes and not gaming crimes.

Hairston was the first person in years to seek a hearing to oppose induction to the list, known as Nevada’s “black book.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

