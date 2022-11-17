Convicted felon added to list of people banned from state’s casinos
After a nearly two-hour hearing, the man who has been arrested 34 times in casinos in 31 years was placed on the Control Board’s list of excluded persons.
The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously placed Leonard Morgan Hairston on the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s list of excluded persons.
Hairston, who has been arrested 34 times for crimes in casinos over the past 31 years, represented himself in a nearly two-hour hearing and told commissioners he wasn’t properly served of accusations against him and that crimes he committed in casinos were property crimes and not gaming crimes.
Hairston was the first person in years to seek a hearing to oppose induction to the list, known as Nevada’s “black book.”
