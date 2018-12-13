Cosmopolitan Las Vegas to include parking in resort fees

Starting Jan. 1, The Cosmopolitan will no longer charge guests separately for parking and valet service.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has new bait to attract global gaming whales.

The ritzy property this month launched private jet service for elite clients as it seeks to catch up with its larger Strip peers.

The Gulfstream jet, decorated with the property’s signature purple-hued C, can seat 16 and make international flights.

The announcement comes a year after the property unveiled 21 new penthouses with city views and The Reserve, an exclusive gaming parlor for deep-pocketed players.

The Cosmopolitan, which opened eight years ago this month, initially struggled to generate solid gaming revenue in its first few years. Among the property’s drawbacks was a lack of rooms for high rollers.

The private jet service and new penthouses are part of a wider effort to boost business at the property.

The Cosmopolitan recently completed the renovation of 3,033 rooms that began last year. All rooms are now equipped with tablets that can be used to buy show tickets, book a spa, order room service or control lighting and temperature.

Parking fee change

The property is also throwing a bone to less wealthy guests driving to the property on their own.

Starting Jan. 1, The Cosmopolitan will no longer charge guests separately for parking and valet service.

Parking will be among the amenities incorporated into the resort fee, which will rise from $35 to $39.

Parking and valet currently cost $10 and $18 a day, resulting in a $6 to $14 savings for such guests. Las Vegas locals will continue to receive the first hour of parking free of charge.

While the savings are negligible for guests paying several hundred per night for a room, it will nonetheless ease a growing felling that visitors to Las Vegas are “getting nickeled and dimed,” said Ted Newkirk, founder of Access Vegas, a site offering gaming and tourism tips.

“It will make people of all incomes feel good — they will say, ‘Hey, they are giving me something for free again.’”

More importantly, The Cosmopolitan can now promote free parking to Southern California guests driving to the Strip, something that may generate a lot of media attention for the property, he said.

About a quarter of Strip visitors come from Southern California, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“I believe it will have a positive impact on their business if they actively promote it,” he said.

