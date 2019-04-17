Cosmopolitan may be for sale on Las Vegas Strip

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The company that owns the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has retained two investment banks to explore the possible sale of the 3,000-room Strip resort.

The Blackstone Group LP, a major player in the Southern Nevada real estate market, has retained Deutsche Bank AG and PJT Partners Inc. to explore strategic alternatives for the property, according to reports Wednesday from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

Citing unidentified sources, the publications said Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International are potential buyers of the resort that opened in December 2010.

Representatives of Blackstone and Wynn declined comment on the reports.

Blackstone acquired the property in 2014 and invested $500 million to finish suites on the top four floors of one tower as well as renovate other rooms enabling the resort to command among the highest average daily room rates on the Strip.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

