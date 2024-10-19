Cosmopolitan opening ice rink in November, hosting hiring event

The Cosmopolitan casino-hotel’s annual pop-up ice skating rink will be opening toward the end of next month and the Las Vegas Strip property is looking for seasonal workers.

Poker player pleads guilty, to be sentenced in Vegas bookmaking scheme

Why is baccarat, the game of choice for wealthy whales, so volatile?

Off-Strip casino getting $35M expansion, renovation as it sues F1

Lauren, left, and Kyle Kaehler of Sacramento skate on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Cosmopolitan casino-hotel’s annual pop-up ice skating rink will be opening toward the end of next month and the Las Vegas Strip property is looking for seasonal workers.

To that end, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hosting an in-person hiring event on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Available roles include attendants, guard and cashiers. Candidates must be at least 16 years of age.

The Cosmopolitan’s parent company MGM Resorts International said the positions include perks such as discounted show tickets, flexible scheduling around school commitments and opportunities for tuition reimbursement.

Pre-registered applicants can speak with a hiring manager and are eligible for an on-the-spot job offer. No walk-in interviews will be conducted.

Each year, the Cosmopolitan’s rooftop Boulevard Pool area is transformed into a 4,200-square-foot ice skating rink. In previous years, the ice rink space has also featured community fire pits, holiday movies on the video marquee and artificial snow falling.

The rink is scheduled to open to the public on Nov. 28 and run through Jan. 1.

Admission prices have typically included the cost to rent skates. Locals, military and first responders get a discount on admission during the week. Prices for the 2024 season have not been disclosed yet.

Prospective applicants should go to www.careers.mgmresorts.com to pre-register for the ice rink hiring event.

Elsewhere, Fontainebleau announced it will transform its Oasis Pool Deck into an ice rink beginning Nov. 27, along with resort-wide seasonal decor and other holiday activations.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.