County horse racing dates in rural Nevada get OK

County fair horse racing events in White Pine and Elko counties are among rural Nevada’s most important tourism events.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, recommended approval for race dates in Ely Aug. 16-18 for Agricultural District No. 13 in White Pine County, and in Elko Aug. 23-Sept. 2 for the Elko County Fair Board. (Getty Images)

It’s a sure sign that summer is near when the Nevada Gaming Control Board fields requests for parimutuel horse racing dates in rural Nevada.

The board on Wednesday recommended approval for race dates in Ely Aug. 16-18 for Agricultural District No. 13 in White Pine County, and in Elko Aug. 23-Sept. 2 for the Elko County Fair Board.

Both requests are expected to be considered for final approval by the Nevada Gaming Commission on June 20.

Annual county fair horse racing is one of the most important rural tourism events for White Pine and Elko counties. The Gaming Control Board is responsible for monitoring wagering for races and oversight of safety of horses and jockeys and the testing of animals for performance-enhancing drugs.

Both Ely and Elko had lower gaming revenue than the previous year because thunderstorms prevented races from being run one day in both locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.