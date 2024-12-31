Culinary strike continues at Virgin, and other gaming news

The Culinary Union strike that started on Nov. 15 is still underway, coming after months of negotiations over a new contract for Virgin’s non-gaming Culinary members.

Culinary Local 226 workers on strike on the sidewalk near the main entrance outside the Virgin Hotels after they and management failed to agree on a new multi-year contract on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The union-led workers’ strike at the Virgin casino-hotel that began in mid-November appears as though it will continue on into the new year.

Over the weekend, Culinary Workers Union Local 226 members picketed outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, holding signs and chanting while a company-operated electronic sign read, “Respond to our request to arbitrate.” The union rejected the invitation to third-party arbitration, adding another layer to the weeks-long labor demonstration.

The Culinary Union strike started on Nov. 15., coming after months of on-and-off negotiations over a new five-year contract for Virgin’s estimated 700 non-gaming Culinary members. The previous contract expired in June 2023.

Virgin’s management insists the union’s demands are not economically viable. The casino hotel has accused the labor union of failing to negotiate in good faith.

The University of Southern California football team stayed at Virgin in preparation of the team’s appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. The Trojans won the game but team officials were forced to address crossing the union’s picket line, putting out a statement in support of labor and faulting bowl game organizers for putting them in the middle of ongoing negotiations.

The following is a roundup of gaming news from elsewhere.

MGM Osaka

MGM Osaka, the Japanese integrated resort project developed by Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International and Japan’s Orix Corp., will begin construction in 2025.

The $8 billion project on reclaimed land known as Yumeshima Island in Osaka, has been in the planning stages for years with construction scheduled to begin in April.

The opening date of the 2,500-room property with 2,000 slot machines and 200 table games has been moved to 2030.

Bally’s looking to sell stake in Chicago casino

Bally’s Chicago Inc. has launched an offering of a 25 percent equity stake in its Chicago casino and resort project.

The company is marketing the offering through an initial public offering and private placement, with Loop Capital Markets serving as the sole placement agent.

Funds raised will support the development of Bally’s permanent casino and resort at the historic former Tribune Publishing site in Chicago. This project, part of the Host Community Agreement with the city of Chicago, invites qualified investors to participate in an initiative designed to deliver premier entertainment and drive regional economic growth.