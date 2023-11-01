Customers complain of lack of hot water at Flamingo

Health district officials confirmed the hotel failed to provide adequate hot water and heat to some guest rooms.

FILE - Tourists walk near the Flamingo casino-hotel on the Strip on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

A cold snap in Las Vegas has some guests at the Flamingo feeling colder than usual after some complained of heat and hot water issues.

Several guests said they did not have enough heat or hot water in recent stays, according to recent online reviews, and the Southern Nevada Health District said it verified a complaint it received.

“Inspectors found that the hotel failed to provide adequate heat and hot water to several guest rooms,” a district spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “As of today, the hot water has been restored and repairs to the heating issue are underway.”

It’s unclear how many guests were affected. Caesars Entertainment, operators of the center Strip resort, did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.