Derek Stevens to unveil new resort coming to downtown Las Vegas

The Stevens brothers are gearing up to announce details of what they say will be the first from-the-ground-up resort to be built in downtown Las Vegas since 1975.

Derek and Greg Stevens, co-owners of D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, have scheduled a public unveiling of their planned new resort property Jan. 10 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

A 777-room hotel and casino that will border the Fremont Street Experience will be built where the Las Vegas Club and Mermaids casinos and the Girls of Glitter Gulch topless club once stood.

Derek Stevens disclosed some details about the resort in May after the entire city block bounded by Ogden Avenue and Main and Fremont streets was demolished in 2017 and 2018. The resort’s name and specific details about the property have been kept under wraps, but will be disclosed in conjunction with Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman’s state of the city address in the invitation-only unveiling event.

Goodman will make her address at 5 p.m., at City Hall, and then media and wellwishers will be shuttled to the Events Center that the brothers operate an hour later for the unveiling.

The new resort will be the first downtown property to be built since the California Hotel opened at a cost of $10 million with 325 rooms 44 years ago.

Plans call for the hotel-casino to be connected by a pedestrian bridge over Main Street from an above-ground parking garage.

