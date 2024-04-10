Do businesses with slot machines have to be open 24 hours?

Nevada laws and regulations say gaming licensees can’t restrict access to slot machines, but resorts must seek special permission for private gaming salons.

Nevada law requires that slot-machine players have access to machines in licensed locations, but there’s no regulation or requirement that they be accessible around the clock.

In recent months, Nevada gaming regulators have reminded licensees — particularly those holding restricted licenses permitting a maximum 15 machines — that they have to allow players access.

That means bars and taverns can’t demand a cover charge for live entertainment in areas where there are machines or must permit players to those machines without charging.

Specifically, the Nevada Revised Statutes say, “To ensure that gaming is conducted honestly, competitively and free of criminal and corruptive elements, all gaming establishments in this state must remain open to the general public and the access of the general public to gaming activities must not be restricted in any manner except as provided by the Legislature.”

The Legislature has enabled nonrestricted licensees — those with more than 15 slot machines, usually in resorts — the ability to establish gaming salons for high-rollers.

In those special rooms, casinos can restrict access to invited guests.

Casino companies need a separate special license to have a salon and the licensee is required to receive a $300,000 deposit or provide a $300,000 line of credit for admission by a primary gaming salon patron.

Salons must have the same high surveillance standards as other parts of the casino, a pre-approved business plan that illustrates the licensee’s principal focus is the attraction of new revenue from patrons who satisfy the financial criteria for admission.

