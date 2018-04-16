Elaine Wynn, Steve Wynn settle six-year court battle

Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn agreed Monday to settle remaining court claims that Steve Wynn breached their shareholder agreement.

Steve Wynn speaks at a meeting in 2014. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaine Wynn and Steve Wynn agreed Monday to settle remaining court claims that Steve Wynn breached their shareholder agreement.

The settlement ends a nearly six-year court battle between the couple that divorced for a second time in 2010. Jury selection for the civil case was supposed to begin today.

“Mr. Steve A. Wynn announced today he has resolved all outstanding legal issues with his former wife, Elaine Pascal Wynn,” an emailed statement from Steve Wynn said. “Mr. Wynn expressed gratification that he was able to put all of the personal unpleasantness of the last few years between he and Ms. Wynn behind him.”

“I am pleased this litigation has now been resolved,” added Elaine Wynn, who co-founded Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts also issued a statement that Elaine Wynn released her claims against the company and Executive Vice President Kim Sinatra relating to Steve Wynn’s alleged breach of that agreement.

The company and Sinatra also released their claims brought against Elaine Wynn.

Under the terms of the settlement, neither the company nor Sinatra made any payment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.