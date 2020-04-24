78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Eldorado, Caesars close steep ‘haircut’ deals to keep merger on track

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2020 - 9:14 am
 
Updated April 24, 2020 - 9:30 am

Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced planned transactions Friday that will clear a path toward their merger by the end of June.

In one announcement, Reno-based Eldorado said it would sell the Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa in Lake Tahoe to Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. for $155 million in cash. Eldorado terminated an agreement to sell the two properties to Las Vegas-based Maverick Gaming and returned a deposit.

“The agreement to divest Shreveport and MontBleu to Twin River Worldwide Holdings is consistent with our continued focus on closing the Caesars transaction in the first half of 2020,” Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg said in a statement announcing the deal.

In a separate transaction, Las Vegas-based Caesars agreed to sell its Bally’s Atlantic City property to Twin River, a publicly traded Lincoln, Rhode Island, gaming company that owns casinos and racetracks in Colorado, Delaware, Mississippi and Rhode Island.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, Caesars said it would sell Bally’s Atlantic City and its real estate for $25 million in cash.

Carlo Santarelli, a gaming industry analyst in the New York office of Deutsche Bank described the price point as a “financial haircut.”

Under terms of the deal, Vici Properties Inc., Caesars’ affiliated real estate investment trust, would receive $19 million from the sale and Caesars would get $6 million.

Following the sale, Caesars would continue to operate Caesars Atlantic City, which will include the Wild Wild West casino area and The Book sports wagering facility, and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. Vici will continue to own the land and real estate associated with Caesars Atlantic City, including the Wild Wild West casino area.

Both deals are expected to ease antitrust concerns that could have arisen from the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC, the Nevada Gaming Commission and other regulators need to sign off on the $17.3 billion Eldorado-Caesars merger before the deal can close.

Santarelli said Eldorado’s decision to move from Maverick Gaming to Twin River was probably based on concerns that Maverick would not be able to close the deal. Maverick planned to pay $230 million for Eldorado Shreveport, and the price of the MontBleu property was not disclosed.

“We believe this removes a key concern related to the potential re-emergence of FTC issues, in the event Maverick was unable to close on the transactions,” Santarelli said in a Friday note to investors.

“We think this transaction, given the financing circumstances of Twin River, despite the financial haircut, is a distinct positive for Eldorado as it pertains to getting to the finish line with the Caesars acquisition,” Santarelli said. “We expect the acquisition of Caesars to close late in the second quarter of 2020.”

Santarelli said that on March 20 Twin River announced that it had $360 million of available cash and no debt maturities until 2024, providing about 12 months of liquidity in a zero-revenue environment. Twin River announced that it expected to fund the aggregate $180 million capital outlay with cash on hand and proceeds from an expected upsizing of an existing credit facility.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
2
Las Vegas Drive-In selling tickets for Thursday night
Las Vegas Drive-In selling tickets for Thursday night
3
Goodman overwhelmed by ‘support’, ‘hate’ after CNN interview
Goodman overwhelmed by ‘support’, ‘hate’ after CNN interview
4
Mystery surrounds ‘illegal parking’ stickers on cars in Henderson
Mystery surrounds ‘illegal parking’ stickers on cars in Henderson
5
Clark County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Clark County reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium lights up the night
Crews at the $2 billion, 65,000-seat stadium Tuesday night tested out the architectural light ribbons that run around various sections of the stadium, showing the facility will offer a distinct feel no matter what time of day it is.
South Point furloughing most employees - VIDEO
South Point announced on April 20 that it is furloughing most of its employees “for an indefinite period,” starting May 3. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oil prices plummet to minus $37 a barrel - VIDEO
U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel on April 20. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reopened Wynn Resorts will have thermal cameras and masks
Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s CEO hopes to see the Strip “slowly begin” to reopen in the next month, according to an updated health and sanitation plan published Sunday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crews finish Allegiant Stadium roof panel installation in just over a month
The final panels made of ETFE — ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, a fluorine-based plastic — were installed on the 65,000-seat stadium on Tuesday, marking the latest major milestone for the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.
What is esports?
Esports is competitive video gaming. Esports betting already is one of the fastest-growing segments for European online bookmakers. A growing number of Nevada sportsbooks are also accepting bets on esports events.
US homebuilder confidence plunges amid coronavirus pandemic
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo housing market index dropped 58 percent from March to a score of 30 this month, the largest monthly change in the history of the index.
Phone lines added to help unemployment
RJ business reporter Bailey Schulz talk about The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation took additional steps adding a new phone line with about 100 workers and reiterating a new online filing system.
When is my $600 unemployment check coming? - VIDEO
The RJ's Subrina Hudson talks about when Nevadans will receive their unemployment checks, if they will receive back pay and who qualifies for the aid. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
US weekly jobless claims jump by 6.6 million - VIDEO
Jobless claims reached more than 16 million Americans on April 9. This equates to 10 percent of the workforce who have lost their jobs in the last three weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant burning over $2M per day, many workers on leave with half pay - VIDEO
Allegiant Air’s parent is burning through at least $2 million in cash per day and hundreds of workers are taking two-month leave at half pay as the carrier grapples with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact
Small business owners talk about shutdown impact. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Top stories Friday April 3, 2020
Rj Business reporters Bailey Schulz, Subrina Hudson and Eli Segall talk about the top trending stories at the Review-Journal
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Amazon blocks sale of N95 masks to public - VIDEO
Amazon established a new section of its website where U.S.-accredited hospitals or state or federal agencies can apply for supplies. N95 masks, surgical masks, facial shields, surgical gowns, surgical gloves and large-volume sanitizers are among the restricted items. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cars line up for over 4 miles for food
Cars were lined up along Sahara Avenue from Palace Station to South Rainbow Boulevard for food distribution sponsored by Three Square and Central Church in Henderson.
US weekly jobless claims jump to 6.6 million - VIDEO
The U.S. Labor Department reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment insurance in the past week. A reported 10 million people have filed over the past two weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
When will self-employed get unemployment money in Nevada? - VIDEO
President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law March 27. It allows states to expand unemployment insurance benefits, including to independent contractors, self-employed and gig workers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Free Business Updates
For more information head to: https://www.reviewjournal.com/vegas-business-updates/
Walmart’s new safety measures at stores: Checking temperatures - VIDEO
In an effort to intensify safety measures in their stores, Walmart and Sam’s Club will check the temperatures of all employees as they arrive for work. (Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Macy’s to furlough majority of 130,000 employees amid coronavirus closures - VIDEO
On March 30, Macy’s Inc. announced their decision to furlough a majority of their employees and instead move to the “absolute minimum workforce needed.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal
An empty Las Vegas Strip from the air - Drone Video
For the first time in forever, the famed Las Vegas Strip is closed for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada construction continues as coronavirus spreads
When Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada businesses closed, he let construction workers stay on the job, deeming homebuilding and other construction “essential” lines of work.
US weekly jobless claims soar to record-breaking 3.28M - VIDEO
The U.S. Department of Labor released the shattering numbers on Thursday. Jobless claims had been as low as 282,000 the previous week. The 3.28 million jobless claims for last week is more than double the 1.5 million new claims that analysts were expecting. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Worker at Allegiant Stadium tests positive for COVID-19
Construction of Allegiant Stadium is unlikely to affected by the coronavirus outbreak that is having an impact on just about every industry across the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino companies burning through millions daily
RJ reporter Bailey Schulz talks about how much Las Vegas Casino companies are losing and how the Emergency bill could help if they run out of money or need help recouping what was lost.
Albertsons, Walmart, Amazon increase pay amid coronavirus impact - VIDEO
Grocery stores and other retailers have raised employee pay as they work to meet customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police tells nonessential businesses to respect the shutdown - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reminds businesses in Clark County that all nonessential businesses are to be shut down as mandated by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, due to the coronavirus crises. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
THE LATEST
 
Treasure Island planning to open May 15
By / RJ

Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns will probably be extended.