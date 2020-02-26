Eldorado CEO: ‘The finish line’ is in sight on Caesars merger

The $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. is expected to close in the early second quarter of this year, Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg said.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019 (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eldorado Resorts CEO Tom Reeg said he can “see the finish line” on the pending closure of its merger with Caesars Entertainment Corp.

The $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars is set to close in the early second quarter of this year, Reeg said, adding that he expects it to close early in the second quarter.

“We are 100 percent focused on getting (the Caesars acquisition) done,” he said. “There is absolutely zero risk on the financing side.”

Revenue for the quarter was $592.1 million, down from $671.8 million in the same period the previous year. The results were down 4.4 percent on a same-store basis.

Reeg said in a Wednesday press released that 2019 was an “extremely active and productive year” for the Reno-based company.

Last year, the company completed the sale of five assets, resulting in $564 million of total gross proceeds. It also agreed to sell three additional assets for a combined $460 million.

The company also opened sports betting operations in Iowa and Indiana in 2019. Reeg said the company is “excited about the long-term opportunity created by this new revenue stream,” according to the release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.