70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Encore announces full-time reopening date

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
Updated March 22, 2021 - 4:24 pm
A view of the Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizab ...
A view of the Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will resume full-week operations April 8, ending the midweek closure schedule that has been in place since October, the company announced Monday.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said Encore’s hotel and casino will reopen seven days a week, but all other amenities, including restaurants and the Spa at Encore will be open with revised schedules.

Wynn and Encore’s hotel towers have 4,748 rooms, 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 restaurants, two spas, 560,000 square feet of convention space, 160,000 square feet of retail, two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and a 129-acre 18-hole golf course.

Guests are being asked to visit WynnLasVegas.com website for up-to-date operating hours.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
Las Vegas shows signs of reawakening a year after pandemic began
2
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
Zion’s Angels Landing has claimed 13 lives since 2000
3
UNLV hires new basketball coach — with a familiar last name
UNLV hires new basketball coach — with a familiar last name
4
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
Hopes soared at SLS’s grand opening, but it didn’t take off
5
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
$191K jackpot connects on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.