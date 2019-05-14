ESPN studio coming to The Linq Hotel on Las Vegas Strip

Caesars is teaming up with ESPN to create sports betting content, including its new show, the Daily Wager.

Caesars Palace on the Strip on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

As Las Vegas turns toward more sports-related attractions with the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights, events like the 2020 NFL Draft coming to town and the growing popularity of sports betting, Caesars Entertainment Corp. has announced another major sports company is bringing operations to the Strip.

The gaming company announced Tuesday morning that it is teaming up with ESPN to bring sports betting content to fans around the globe. The deal includes building a new ESPN studio at The Linq Hotel, where the sports news company will create sports betting content, including its new show, the Daily Wager.

“Working with a category leader like Caesars Entertainment will help us serve these highly engaged, diverse sports fans with the best and most relevant content possible,” ESPN Vice President of Business Development Mike Morrison said in a statement from Caesars and ESPN.

‘Epicenter of sports culture’

The studio will launch next year, and will “play a vital role during major sporting events,” according to the statement. The studio will serve as a hub for a variety of content, including digital and social shows, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Connor Schell, executive vice president of content for ESPN, said Las Vegas has become an “epicenter of sports culture,” pointing to the number of professional teams in town and its role as host for events like the NBA Summer League.

“A full studio presence in Las Vegas will help us create content that taps into that culture and grows our offerings to avid bettors and more casual fans,” Schell said in the statement.

ESPN will incorporate Caesars data and branding into its programming within the coming weeks, including odds information generated by Caesars.

The announcement comes just three months after Caesars announced a partnership with the Bleacher Report, a sports website, to build a branded studio inside its Caesars Palace sportsbook. At that time, analysts had speculated that other national networks like ESPN could follow suit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.