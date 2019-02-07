Caesars to build Bleacher Report-branded studio inside sportsbook

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is teaming up with Turner Sports to develop gaming content as casino operators tussle for market share in the fast-growing wagering industry.

Caesars will build a Bleacher Report-branded studio inside the sportsbook at Caesars Palace, its most iconic property, the companies said in a joint statement Thursday. Neither timing nor financial terms were disclosed.

Turner will hire talent to create video content at the new studio for distribution to Bleacher Report followers. The sports-focused website reaches more than 250 million fans through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, according to Turner.

The video content will feature Caesars’ name, helping the Las Vegas-based company build brand awareness among sports fans around the country as wagering is legalized in more states. Legal sports wagering in the U.S. will increase 16-fold to $81 billion by 2030, according to U.K. market intelligence company H2 Gambling Capital.

“Broadcasting and media partnerships is one of the big pieces of the sports betting puzzle that hasn’t been addressed yet. It is a great customer acquisition channel for sportsbook and casinos. This will be the first of several partnerships that we see in this space,” said John DeCree, an analyst at Union Gaming.

Casinos and sportsbook operators have been penning partnerships with teams, leagues and sports betting technology companies ever since the Supreme Court in May overturned a ban on wagering in most states. However, broadcasting deals have been few to date.

Turner President David Levy told a Las Vegas audience last month that he expected to strike deals with U.S. sports book operators, such as Strip casinos, not only on content, but streaming and customer referrals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.