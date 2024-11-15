FAA gives clearance for towering North Strip casino, arena project

Developers of the LVXP project are now scheduled to appear before the Clark County Commission in a Dec. 4 hearing.

A rendering of the north-facing side of the LVXP resort planned on Las Vegas Boulevard, between the Sahara and Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy Clark County, LVXP)

The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared the North Strip LVXP project of any height restrictions and the Clark County Commission is expected to conduct a hearing on the project next month.

Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom said that the LVXP resort proposal — a 752-foot, 2,605-unit hotel and condominium project with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater, casino and retail components located between Fontainebleau Las Vegas and the Sahara — received its FAA approval Thursday and that the full commission would schedule a hearing at its Dec. 4 meeting.

The project received unanimous support from the Winchester Town Advisory Board on Tuesday despite some local residents having concerns about three project towers blocking their views as well as general questions about parking, traffic and the financing of the project.

The LVXP team told advisory board members that they would continue to have meetings with homeowners associations of the Turnberry Towers to answer questions about their development plans.

LVXP representatives said financial institutions “are lining up” to finance the project and that they wouldn’t approach them until they received an entitlement from the county, which could come at a future meeting. The developers must also complete traffic and drainage studies before they can proceed with the project.

