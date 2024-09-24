These CEOs will kick off G2E in Las Vegas

The head of FanDuel’s parent company and the leader of MGM Resorts International will kick off G2E next month with keynote addresses.

The CEOs of one of the world’s largest sportsbook companies and the largest casino operator in Las Vegas will highlight opening-day keynote addresses at early October’s Global Gaming Expo.

Flutter Entertainment plc CEO Peter Jackson and MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle will speak on how industry leaders are navigating the current economic landscape, expansion into new markets and verticals when they take the stage Oct. 8 at the largest gaming industry gathering in the world. G2E routinely attracts more than 25,000 attendees to Las Vegas and will be staged at The Venetian.

Ireland-based Flutter is the parent company of FanDuel, an online sportsbook and fantasy sports game company that is among the top two online sports wagering companies in the United States. It isn’t licensed to operate in Nevada.

Hornbuckle will reprise his 2023 G2E keynote appearance where he detailed MGM being victimized by cybercriminals who broke into the company’s computer systems and created havoc for nine days. MGM ended up losing an estimated $100 million as a result of the attack, most of which was covered by insurance.

Like last year, CNBC’s Contessa Brewer will interview the two CEOs onstage in a two-part session following American Gaming Association President Bill Miller’s state-of-the-industry address.

“Peter and Bill are two titans of the gaming industry whose perspectives will illuminate where the industry is headed and set the table for the ideas and innovations that will be explored throughout this year’s G2E,” Miller said in a Tuesday release announcing the opening G2E lineup.

“Gaming is undergoing historic expansion in the U.S. and internationally,” Miller said. “The AGA and our partners at RX look forward to hosting the global gaming community at G2E to address this widening array of industry priorities — both in our keynotes and education sessions and on the expo floor.”

The four-day event begins with more than 100 education sessions on Oct. 7. Miller’s state-of-the-industry report will be followed by the two CEOs and then the opening of the trade show floor, which features hundreds of slot machine and gaming equipment on display through Oct. 10.

G2E is only open to gaming industry professionals.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.