FOMO propelling legalized sports betting, says industry group

Ten states plus Washington D.C. have already launched or authorized sports betting since the Supreme Court overturned the ban on wagering in May 2018.

In this Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, file photo, gamblers place bets in the temporary sports betting area at the SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Sports betting legalization is moving at a face clip with bills pending in 15 states, an industry lobbyist said.

FOMO, or fear of missing out, is pushing others to quickly follow suit, according to Sara Slane of the American Gaming Association.

“It has certainly moved a lot faster than anyone thought it would,” said Slane, the association’s senior vice president for public affairs and lead sports betting lobbyist, during a conference call Wednesday.

More than half of the pending bills allow mobile wagering, which will give access to those residents that don’t live near a casino.

“States are not taking their foot off the gas pedal in being able to offer” mobile wagering, she said.

Five of the 15 states considering legalizing betting still don’t permit casinos, a sign of just how strong demand is among residents for wagering, said Slane.

More states could submit legislation this year, she said.

Though states are showing “significant momentum” on bills, political fights over portions of the bill could derail legislation in a number of states, said Chris Grove, managing director at Eilers & Krejcik Gaming.

“Introducing bills is easy. Passing bills is hard. What kind of sports betting should be authorized and how sports betting should be distributed remain open questions,” he said.

Grove still expects at least 10 states to pass sports betting legislation this year.

Her conference call Wednesday coincided with the association’s publication of polls it financed to study attitudes around the U.S. towards sports betting.

Nearly eight out of 10 respondents said they support legalized sports betting, an all-time high, according to a survey of 1,020 registered voters. That survey was carried out in Nov. and Dec. by Heart and Mind Strategies.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they approved the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the wagering ban. That survey by Mellman Group polled 1,000 voters in Sept.

The association has been aggressively promoting legalization of sports betting around the country, saying not only is it what Americans want but that it will reduce the enormous black market and boost tax revenues.

The American Gaming Association earlier this week said it expects about $6 billion to be wagered during Sunday’s Super Bowl, more than the entire U.S. legal betting handle for 2018.

