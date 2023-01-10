53°F
Casinos & Gaming

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names president, CEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2023 - 6:00 pm
 
Construction of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas is see on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas is see on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Construction of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas is see on Wednesday, Jan. ...
Construction of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas is see on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brett Mufson (courtesy)
Brett Mufson (courtesy)
Construction of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas is see on Wednesday, Jan. ...
Construction of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip in Las Vegas is see on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has a new boss.

Brett Mufson, president of project developer Jeffrey Soffer’s firm Fontainebleau Development, was named president and CEO of the towering north Strip resort.

Mufson “will be responsible for leading the development of one of the largest construction projects in the United States,” overseeing “every detail of design, operations, and guest experience,” according to a news release Monday.

He remains president of Florida-based Fontainebleau Development, the release noted.

The 67-story Fontainebleau hotel-casino is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter this year. Last month, the developers announced they secured a $2.2 billion construction loan to finish the long-planned project.

Soffer initially broke ground on the Fontainebleau in 2007. But Las Vegas’ roaring real estate market soon crashed, the economy imploded, and his project went bankrupt in 2009.

After the property changed hands a few times over the years, Soffer teamed with Kansas conglomerate Koch Industries’ real estate arm to reacquire the still-unfinished skyscraper in February 2021.

At the time, the project was 75 percent complete, the new owners said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

