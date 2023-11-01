73°F
Casinos & Gaming

Fontainebleau takes major step toward opening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
Updated November 1, 2023 - 11:14 am
Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Fontainebleau, the hulking blue north Strip skyscraper that has been a symbolic reminder of the Great Recession, took a major step toward rebounding to the casino-resort developers initially envisioned with a unanimous recommendation of approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

If the Nevada Gaming Commission concurs at its Nov. 16 meeting, Fontainebleau and its top executives would be licensed to operate after Wednesday’s vote.

Owners plan to open the 3,644-room resort with its 173,000-square-foot casino on Dec. 13.

The $3.7 billion, 67-story resort – the tallest occupiable structure in the state – was first proposed by Fontainebleau Development CEO Jeffrey Soffer in 2005 and construction began two years later. But the financial crisis that began in late 2007 led to Soffer abandoning the project in 2009.

The building’s ownership changed hands several times, including a stint during which corporate raider Carl Icahn held it as an investment. Ownership returned to Soffer in February 2021 with a partnership with the real estate division of Kansas conglomerate Koch Industries.

Soffer and partner Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, also were recommended suitable to operate the resort.

Mufson told the board Fontainebleau would hire a total of 7,100 employees and that 1,850 already have been hired.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

