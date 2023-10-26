69°F
Casinos & Gaming

Take a tour of Fontainebleau (through renderings) ahead of opening

Take a tour of Fontainebleau Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2023 - 11:51 am
 
An artist's rendering of the Monarque suite living space at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the casino floor at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the exterior of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the Monarque suite living space at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the Monarque suite living space at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the Monarque suite bedroom at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the Crown suite living space at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the Monogram suite living space at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of the porte cochere at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of the Imperial bedroom at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of retail space at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of retail space at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of Papi Steak at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, set to open Dec. 13, 2023, on the Strip. (Rockwell Group)
A rendering of Komodo, serving East Asian food, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, set to open Dec. 13, 2023, on the Strip. (Rockwell Group)
An illustration of Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, set to open Dec. 13, 2023, on the Strip. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
A rendering of Don's Prime at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, set to open Dec. 13, 2023, on the Strip. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
A rendering of a king suite bathroom in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of a king suite in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of a king suite in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A crane works at the under construction Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the north Strip Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
An artist's rendering of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a 67-story hotel-casino being built on the north Strip. (Fontainebleau Development)
Rendering of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas (Rossetti Public Relations)

With less than two months until Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ opening, the property has unveiled renderings of its best suites on site, giving a complete look to the property before guests arrive.

New renderings of the Fleur de Lis suites show what the resort calls its “grandest accommodations available,” including six different layouts on the tower’s top five floors ready for when the resort opens on Dec. 13.

Other perks to this collection of suites includes a separate private hotel entrance, in-suite check-in, a dedicated butler service, nightly turndown service and more.

The 67-story hotel-casino will have 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of meeting space and 150,000 square feet of casino space. Fontainebleau has unveiled a couple dozen renderings of the property over the last year and a half to give potential guests a sneak peek.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

