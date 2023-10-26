Take a tour of Fontainebleau (through renderings) ahead of opening
Fontainebleau Las Vegas has released many renderings ahead of its December opening. Here’s what guests and visitors can expect.
With less than two months until Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ opening, the property has unveiled renderings of its best suites on site, giving a complete look to the property before guests arrive.
New renderings of the Fleur de Lis suites show what the resort calls its “grandest accommodations available,” including six different layouts on the tower’s top five floors ready for when the resort opens on Dec. 13.
Other perks to this collection of suites includes a separate private hotel entrance, in-suite check-in, a dedicated butler service, nightly turndown service and more.
The 67-story hotel-casino will have 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of meeting space and 150,000 square feet of casino space. Fontainebleau has unveiled a couple dozen renderings of the property over the last year and a half to give potential guests a sneak peek.
