Former gaming regulator Becky Harris joining Global Market Advisors

In this March 7, 2018, file photo, former Gaming Control Board chairwoman Becky Harris speaks during a board meeting in the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas.

Former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman Becky Harris is joining Global Market Advisors as a regulatory, policy and legal consultant.

Harris’ new position will have her collaborate with the gaming and hospitality consulting firm and their partners. She will be retaining her full-time position as a distinguished fellow in gaming and leadership at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute, where she studies policy and regulatory issues related to legal sports wagering.

Harris said she will not work on any projects involving Nevada regulators and licensees until February, when the “cooling period” following her position on the control board ends.

“I think it’s going to be interesting to have the ability to work on projects in emerging jurisdictions,” Harris told the Review-Journal Friday. “I think there is the opportunity to participate in some pretty interesting projects with them.”

Harris has undergraduate, master’s and law degrees from UNLV and Brigham Young University. Prior to being named the first woman chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board in January 2018, she served on the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Education, and Commerce, Labor and Energy Committees in the Nevada Legislature.

“The depth and experience that Becky brings to our team is extraordinary as we continue to work with our clients around the globe,” said Steve Gallaway, managing partner of Global Market Advisors in a statement released Friday. “From sports betting to overall regulation, Becky continues to be a leader in gaming, and that will only strengthen our ability to serve our clients.”

