Casinos & Gaming

Former Lt. Gov. Krolicki named to Nevada Gaming Commission

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2023 - 7:50 am
 
Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki chairs a meeting on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in Carson City, Nev., in t ...
Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki chairs a meeting on Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in Carson City, Nev., in this file photo. Krolicki was appointed on Friday to the Nevada Gaming Commission by Gov. Joe Lombardo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki was appointed on Friday to the Nevada Gaming Commission by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Krolicki, who served during then-Gov. Brian Sandoval’s administration from 2007 to 2014, fills the five-member commission’s vacancy, left when Ben Kieckhefer resigned to join Lombardo’s staff.

Krolicki, 62, served as Nevada state treasurer from 1999 to 2006.

In addition to his 16-year tenure as a constitutional officer, Krolicki has been a longtime business leader in Nevada, and he is credited with bringing critical economic development initiatives to the state throughout his time in public service and in the private sector.

In his role as lieutenant governor, Krolicki headed the Nevada Commission on Tourism. He also led the Reno Tahoe Winter Games Coalition in an unsuccessful bid to bring the Winter Olympic Games to Reno, Lake Tahoe and California. In that bid, he championed bringing curling events to Las Vegas.

Lombardo also appointed Reno attorney Adrian Guzman Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board and former White Pine County Clark Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

