Gambler hits $271K jackpot on table game at Strip casino
Thursday was a lucky night for one gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino.
The person, who was not identified, hit the Mega Progressive on Three Card Poker to win a $271,889 jackpot at the Flamingo, according to a post by the casino on Twitter.
The tweet said that the winner was a member of the Caesars Rewards program.
We had a lucky @Caesars_Rewards guest hit the Mega Progressive on Three Card Poker last night for $271,889, #Congrats on a FAB WIN! 😍 🤑 #4EverFabulous
Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/0V5tslTHKJ
— Flamingo Las Vegas (@FlamingoVegas) July 23, 2021