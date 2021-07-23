102°F
Casinos & Gaming

Gambler hits $271K jackpot on table game at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2021 - 2:13 pm
 
A gambler hit the Mega Progressive on Three Card Poker to win a $271,889 jackpot at the Flaming ...
A gambler hit the Mega Progressive on Three Card Poker to win a $271,889 jackpot at the Flamingo on Thursday night. (Flamingo/Twitter)

Thursday was a lucky night for one gambler at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

The person, who was not identified, hit the Mega Progressive on Three Card Poker to win a $271,889 jackpot at the Flamingo, according to a post by the casino on Twitter.

The tweet said that the winner was a member of the Caesars Rewards program.

