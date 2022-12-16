Gaming Commission approves Hard Rock’s acquisition of The Mirage

Hard Rock executives say they’ll completely gut and expand The Mirage before transforming it into Hard Rock Las Vegas with an all-suite guitar-shaped hotel tower.

The Mirage in Las Vegas, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Nevada Gaming Commission approved the licensing of Hard Rock International to operate The Mirage, in a special meeting on Friday.

The Florida-based Seminole Indian tribe, the owner of Hard Rock, is expected to close its $1.08 billion cash purchase from MGM Resorts International on Monday.

In a two-hour hearing that duplicated much of the testimony presented Dec. 7 to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Hard Rock International President and CEO James Allen emphasized that it has no plans to close the resort while the company invests billions of dollars to gut the entire three-wing hotel and casino. It plans to expand and upgrade the property with the Hard Rock brand, starting in late 2023 or 2024.

It will increase from the 3,044 rooms The Mirage has to 3,640 rooms under the Hard Rock brand. Allen said the company also will expand the casino from 94,000 square feet to 174,000 square feet with 836 slot machines growing to 2,000 and 51 table games increasing to 212. The convention space will change from 200,000 square feet to 283,000 square feet, and the size of its theater will also change from 3,278 seats to 6,265 and boost the number of food and beverage outlets from 18 to 21.

BetMGM will continue to operate the race and sportsbook at the property.

Allen said Hard Rock would replace one iconic feature — The Mirage volcano — with an all-suites tower in the shape of a guitar. He said Friday that he hopes the tower, which has yet to be approved by the Clark County Commission, would be 600-700 feet tall but the company would follow whatever the county dictates. By comparison, Fontainebleau is 735 feet tall.

Hard Rock is also working with MGM to find new homes for the animals housed at The Mirage, preferably in a natural environment and not as an entertainment attraction. The property currently has a collection of dolphins, tigers and jaguars that were displayed in habitats and at the Siegfried and Roy’s Secret Garden attraction.

Allen also said Hard Rock has signed an agreement to keep the Cirque du Soleil Beatles-themed “Love” show at the property.

When Hard Rock takes possession of The Mirage, the property’s loyalty club will change from MGM Rewards to Hard Rock’s Unity program. Allen said customers would not lose any of their earned points when the transition occurs and they’ll be able to use it at other MGM properties.

