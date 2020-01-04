Golden Entertainment introduces new rewards program

Golden Entertainment has rolled out its new True Rewards players club, bringing the Strat, PT’s taverns and various Smith’s and Albertsons under one loyalty program.

Golden Entertainment has launched its new True Rewards loyalty program. (Courtesy, Golden Entertainment)

All of Golden Entertainment operations now are offering True Rewards. The company owns and operates more than 65 taverns through PT’s Entertainment Group, as well as 10 casinos including the Strat and two Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas. The rewards program will also be available at participating Smith’s and Albertsons grocery stores.

“It’s really the only program of its kind that connects what we call hyper-local locations, namely grocery stores and taverns and international destinations like the Strat,” said Brad Goldberg, senior vice president of Golden Entertainment.

The program features five tiers: True, Loyal, Solid, Legit and Epic. Members can earn and redeem points by playing games and making retail purchases at participating locations. A number of partners, including Best Western, Lyft and Advantage Rental Car, offer redemptions and discounts through the program.

Members of any previous Golden Entertainment rewards programs including acePlay, Golden Rewards, Beer & Bites, Checkout Rewards, Access Rewards, Rocky Gap Rewards and Gold Mine Rewards can switch their card to a True Rewards card at any Golden Entertainment property. Previous points and comp dollars will carry over to the new card.

“True Rewards has been in development for over two years, with the aim to make this the most comprehensive and technologically advanced player rewards club in the industry,” said Steve Arcana, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Golden Entertainment in a Friday press release. “Most importantly, it’s easy to use and the rewards are extremely attractive.”

