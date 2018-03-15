Golden Entertainment to invest $140M in Stratosphere

Golden Entertainment will invest $140 million over three years in its newly acquired Stratosphere property, including $32 million this year, company executives said in a quarterly earnings call Thursday.
The company, which got the Stratosphere, two Arizona Charlie’s properties and Laughlin’s Aquarius in its $850 million acquisition of American Casino & Entertainment Properties announced in June, will renovate nearly half of the Stratosphere’s 2,427 rooms in the project that will begin in the second quarter.
The company also will add a gastro-brewery attached to the casino sports book, upgrade the tower’s high-end Top of the World restaurant, add new food outlets and transform 50,000 square feet of unused space into a meetings area through summer 2021.
Golden Chairman and CEO Blake Sartini announced the company’s capital improvements strategy in a call with investors that outlined a quarter in which the company showed a 74.9 percent increase in revenue mostly as a result of operations at the newly added properties.
While revenue soared to $184.3 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, the company’s earnings lagged 2016 levels because of the cost of the transaction for the quarter.
The company reported a loss of $13.4 million, 53 cents a share, for the quarter. That compared with earnings of $10 million, 44 cents a share, on revenue of $105.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.
Golden Entertainment Inc.
Fourth-quarter revenue and earnings for Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: GDEN).
4Q 2017 4Q 2016 Change
Revenue $184.3 million $105.4 million +74.9%
Earnings(Loss) ($13.4 million) $10 million —
Earnings(Loss) per share (53 cents) 44 cents —