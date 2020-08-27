Golden Nugget, others with Las Vegas ties damaged by Hurricane Laura

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, closed Thursday as the area deals with damage left by Hurricane Laura.

A screenshot from a video showing the roof of the Golden Nugget casino in Lake Charles, La., being hit with hurricane winds early Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (WKRG)

Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A building that was damaged overnight by Hurricane Laura stands in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Stephen Jones via AP)

Several casinos in Louisiana with Las Vegas ties have been dealt another blow — this time from Hurricane Laura.

The storm came ashore about 11 p.m. PDT Wednesday just west of Lake Charles, causing heavy wind damage.

The Golden Nugget in Lake Charles closed Thursday, according to its website.

WKRG posted a video showing the roof of the Golden Nugget being peeled back by the winds that were up to 150 mph.

Laura ripped through the Golden Nugget, causing pieces of the roof to disintegrate, as the storm roared across Louisiana’s coastline, according to KTRK.

Company representatives did not immediately return a request for comment.

The nearby L’Auberge Lake Charles casino also sustained damage.

L’Auberge is operated by Penn National Gaming, which also runs the M Resort and Tropicana in Las Vegas.

“We are continuing to assess the damage. Most importantly, all of our team members that were on property are safe and accounted for and we’re continuing to reach out to those who were evacuated to check their wellbeing,” company spokesman Jeff Morris said.

