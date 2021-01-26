Goldstein, Dumont elevated to leadership of Las Vegas Sands

As expected, top Las Vegas Sands leadership remains intact following the Jan. 11 death of longtime Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Rob Goldstein was named chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Tuesday named Robert Goldstein its chairman and CEO to officially succeed Sheldon Adelson in those roles. Patrick Dumont was named the company’s president and chief operating officer.

Adelson died Jan. 11 after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The company also selected Randy Hyzak as chief financial officer.

Goldstein, the company’s former president and COO, had been acting chairman and CEO. Dumont was promoted from executive vice president and CFO to Goldstein’s former positions.

“Mr. Adelson’s leadership guided us to the top of our industry, and his legacy lives on through the company’s 50,000 team members and the iconic properties he developed around the world,” Goldstein said in a statement. “Our spirits have been dimmer in these few weeks since his passing, but the future of the company he founded shines bright. He would expect nothing less than an aggressive pursuit of the work he started, and I am determined to lead this company forward in a way that best honors his vision.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

