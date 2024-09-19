Group calls on Nevada gambling regulators to eliminate smoking in casinos

Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights is taking aim at what it perceives is the casino industry’s seemingly conflicted stance.

Anti-smoking advocates are calling on Nevada gaming officials to put an end to smoking inside casinos and gambling establishments.

In an open letter Thursday to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights took aim at what it perceives is the casino industry’s seemingly conflicted stance when it comes to allowing indoor smoking while simultaneously professing support for responsible gambling initiatives.

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month, an annual occurrence in which the industry promotes safe gambling habits and reaffirms its commitment to combating addiction.

“While we applaud (the gaming industry’s) commitment to responsible gaming, a major blind spot remains because too many casinos continue to allow indoor smoking at their properties,” ANR’s letter reads. “Allowing smoking on gaming floors not only poses significant health risks to workers and patrons alike, it also undermines responsible gaming by encouraging addictive behavior as well as prolonged gambling sessions without taking breaks — a fundamental tenet of responsible play.”

According to a press release accompanying ANR’s letter, the group urges Nevada gambling regulators to “examine the ways that indoor smoking undermines commitments to responsible gaming, and how adopting smokefree policies can both promote responsible gaming and ensure a healthier environment.”

The letter was addressed to NGC chair Jennifer Togliatti, who issued the following statement in response:

“The Commission considers policy matters and rule changes in public meetings pursuant to Nevada’s open meeting laws. As one member of a five-person Commission, I am unable to speak to policy matters on behalf of the Commission, and any conversation I would have with other Commissioners must comply with Nevada’s open meeting laws. Therefore, I cannot comment on this matter.”

ANR’s public plea cites the National Council on Problem Gaming’s support for ending smoking inside casinos based on similar conclusions. In a 2022 letter to lawmakers in New Jersey, the NCPG said “research shows a direct connection between gambling severity and both smoking frequency and nicotine dependency.”

“Given this association between smoking and problem gambling, NCPG believes that making casinos smoke-free is likely to reduce the incidence of problem gambling and improve public health,” the 2022 letter stated.

ANR, a California-based nonprofit, has been an active and vocal opponent of smoking in casinos, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era.

The group has been an integral part of the multi-year fight to end smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos and supported a myriad of casino workers who sued the state of N.J. to force the industry’s hand. Earlier this week, the New Jersey Supreme Court refused to hear the case after a lower court judge ruled against the casino workers just before the Labor Day holiday.

Anti-smoking advocates in New Jersey and in other states, such as Pennsylvania and Kansas, have turned their attention to lawmakers and gaming regulators for assistance.

The Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act went into effect in 2006. The law prohibits indoor smoking in nearly all public places, with casinos and gaming facilities being a notable exception.

The Park MGM casino-hotel on theStrip is the only 100 percent smoke-free property in the valley. The resort is operated by MGM Resorts International, one of nine casinos the Las Vegas-based gaming company oversees on the Strip.

Earlier this year, a poll commissioned by the Nevada Tobacco Control and Smoke-free Coalition found that 58 percent of registered voters in the Silver State supported a total ban on indoor smoking, including inside casinos. Only 39 percent of those surveyed opposed such a measure, according to the poll’s findings.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2LV_Danzis on X.