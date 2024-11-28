Local wins $332K at Pai Gow table in off-Strip casino
Rubi Valbuena won $332,000 on a Pai Gow progressive at an off-Strip casino Tuesday night to make her Thanksgiving extra special.
Plenty of extra reasons — $332,633 of them — to be thankful for.
Rubi Valbuena, a local and visitor to Durango Casino & Resort drew a seven-card straight flush on the Pai Gow progressive on Tuesday night. Her jackpot was $322,633 and she won another $10,000 on the fortune bonus side bet, according to a casino spokesman.
No other details were available.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
