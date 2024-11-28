Local wins $332K at Pai Gow table in off-Strip casino

Rubi Valbuena won $332,000 on a Pai Gow progressive at an off-Strip casino Tuesday night to make her Thanksgiving extra special.

Local resident Rubi Valbuena celebrates her Pai Gow progressive jackpot win of more than $332,000 at Durango Resort & Casino on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (Durango Casino & Resort photo)

Plenty of extra reasons — $332,633 of them — to be thankful for.

Rubi Valbuena, a local and visitor to Durango Casino & Resort drew a seven-card straight flush on the Pai Gow progressive on Tuesday night. Her jackpot was $322,633 and she won another $10,000 on the fortune bonus side bet, according to a casino spokesman.

No other details were available.

