Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

A visitor to Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money in their pockets after winning a nearly $2 million jackpot on the Strip on Sunday.

an unidentified international visitor won $1,935,806.31 after hitting a jackpot on a Buffalo Power Pay by Aristocrat Gaming slot game around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)

A visitor to Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money in their pockets after winning a nearly $2 million jackpot on the Strip on Sunday.

According to a news release from Wynn Resorts, an unidentified international visitor won $1,935,806.31 after hitting a jackpot on a Buffalo Power Pay by Aristocrat Gaming slot game around 1:45 a.m. at Wynn Las Vegas.

The company says the Encore guest hit the jackpot after entering a $60 wager.

No additional information was available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.