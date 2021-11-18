Hawaii tourist wins $1M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

The woman was in town from Hawaii for Sunday’s Raiders game.

(Boyd Gaming Corp.)

A Hawaii woman won more than $1M at a slot machine in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The woman, who was in town for Sunday’s Raiders game, was sitting at a Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond at Main Street Station Casino for seven minutes before she hit the jackpot of $1,025,602 on a two-dollar bet.

According to a statement from Boyd Gaming Corp., this was one of many jackpots hit at the company’s downtown properties this year. One guest hit a nearly $650K progressive jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on July 15, another hit a progressive jackpot worth more than $380K on a Wheel of Fortune slot at the Fremont on Sept. 3, and a Las Vegas local hit a jackpot of nearly $110K at the California Hotel and Casino on Oct. 10.

