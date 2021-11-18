67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Hawaii tourist wins $1M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2021 - 4:55 pm
(Boyd Gaming Corp.)
(Boyd Gaming Corp.)

A Hawaii woman won more than $1M at a slot machine in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The woman, who was in town for Sunday’s Raiders game, was sitting at a Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond at Main Street Station Casino for seven minutes before she hit the jackpot of $1,025,602 on a two-dollar bet.

According to a statement from Boyd Gaming Corp., this was one of many jackpots hit at the company’s downtown properties this year. One guest hit a nearly $650K progressive jackpot at Fremont Hotel and Casino on July 15, another hit a progressive jackpot worth more than $380K on a Wheel of Fortune slot at the Fremont on Sept. 3, and a Las Vegas local hit a jackpot of nearly $110K at the California Hotel and Casino on Oct. 10.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022
WSOP announces move to Strip in 2022
2
Henry Ruggs ordered to appear in court over missed alcohol test
Henry Ruggs ordered to appear in court over missed alcohol test
3
CARTOON: Over their heads
CARTOON: Over their heads
4
$1M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
5
Witness says Nevada’s execution plan for Zane Floyd could cause agony
Witness says Nevada’s execution plan for Zane Floyd could cause agony
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
By / RJ

Las Vegas police released a blurry photo from surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be connected to a robbery at the Red Rock Resort early Friday.