Hearing set for Wynn Resorts’ $2.6B casino near Boston

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. plans to open the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in June in Everett, Massachusetts. (Massachusetts Gaming Commission)

The long-awaited adjudicatory hearing to determine the suitability of Wynn Resorts Ltd. to operate a $2.6 billion casino in Everett, Massachusetts, is scheduled next week in Boston.

The three-day hearing for the company’s Encore Boston Harbor resort is planned Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. (7 a.m. PDT). The resort is expected to open in June.

The five-member Massachusetts Gaming Commission has been considering the hearing since fall. The hearing was precipitated by reports of sexual harassment by former Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn.

Wynn, who denies all harassment allegations, filed a lawsuit in November that blocked the commission from conducting a hearing earlier. The lawsuit was settled earlier this month, setting the stage for next week’s hearing.

Wynn Resorts has taken several measures to distance itself from Steve Wynn.

In the past year, the company separated itself from its former CEO without paying any severance; remade the company’s board of directors with nearly 50 percent women; and recruited three new executives, all of them women.

In addition, the company launched sexual harassment training for all employees with a new independent compliance committee to oversee it. The company also launched a “Women Who Thrive” speaker series for employees and a new parental leave program that provides six weeks of paid time off for all new parents.

The hearing is expected to focus on when existing executives learned of the accusations against Steve Wynn and what they did or didn’t do to investigate. Questions also are expected to be raised on Steve Wynn’s 2005 payment of a $7.5 million settlement to a Wynn Resorts manicurist who accused him of forcing her to have sex with him. Commissioners are expected to question why that information wasn’t reported to the commission when the company was in the midst of its initial suitability hearing for the company in 2014.

An agenda and list of possible witnesses are expected to be posted on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s website by Thursday.

