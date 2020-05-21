Henderson’s Rainbow Club and Casino gets new ownership

The Rainbow Club and Casino, located in Henderson’s Historic Water Street District, has a new owner.

A customer exits Rainbow Club and Casino on Water Street in downtown Henderson on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Gaming Commissioners approved the change of ownership from Peppermill Resorts Inc. to Water Street Gaming LLC.

Twin brothers Michael and Timothy Brooks, 15-year operators of the Emerald Island Casino across the street from the Rainbow Club, told commissioners they had initially planned to open around June 1, but delays resulting from the coronavirus pandemic have led them to reconsider opening in late August or early September.

Timothy Brooks, who serves as the property’s general manager, said the company plans to upgrade the slot machine mix on the casino floor and revamp the menu of the casino’s restaurant. Eventually, the company hopes to commingle the slot machine systems between the two properties.

