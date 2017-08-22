Here’s why you can’t play Powerball in Nevada

There is a simple reason why Nevada does not have a lottery where a person can head to the local local convenience store to try their luck with Powerball, Mega Millions or any other lottery game.

People fill out their numbers on a Powerball ticket at the Primm Valley Lotto Store, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — There is a simple reason why Nevada does not have a lottery where a person can head to the local local convenience store to try their luck with Powerball, Mega Millions or any other lottery game.

The Nevada gaming industry does not want the competition.

At a 2007 legislative hearing on the issue, casino companies said lotteries don’t create the investment and well-paying jobs that casinos do.

“The state, in effect, becomes the competitor to the state’s biggest industry,” said Bill Bible, now the former president of the Nevada Resort Association, which represents most major hotel-casinos, at the hearing.

There is also some opposition from religious and conservative groups because of the potential negative effects on people with low incomes who might invest scarce income on a chance at riches.

But beyond those hurdles, which means Nevadans must travel to Arizona, California or other neighboring states to buy tickets, implementing a state lottery would be difficult.

Nevada’s state constitution prohibits a lottery. The prohibition was placed in Nevada’s constitution at statehood in 1864. It was amended once by voters in 1990 to allow lotteries to be operated by charitable organizations.

So getting a lottery in Nevada would require a constitutional amendment, either put on the ballot by citizens or the Legislature. Either way, such an amendment would require several years to put into place.

If it was a citizen-backed initiative petition, it would require votes in two consecutive general elections. If done by lawmakers, it would have to pass two consecutive sessions of the Legislature, then go to the voters once.

Every effort to amend Nevada’s constitution to allow a lottery floated in the Legislature over the past 30 years has failed.

The last effort came in 2015, when former Las Vegas Assemblyman Harvey Munford got a committee hearing on his measure, but it never came up for a vote.

