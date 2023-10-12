74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

High roller offers $500K reward to find persons who drugged him

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2023 - 1:57 pm
 
The MGM Grand stands Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journ ...
The MGM Grand stands Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
California real estate executive Dwight Manley (Courtesy of Donn Pearlman)
California real estate executive Dwight Manley (Courtesy of Donn Pearlman)

A California real estate executive who has high-roller status with MGM Resorts International has sued the company after he says he was drugged with a substance used by veterinarians to sedate animals while playing blackjack in the MGM Grand’s private gambling salon.

Dwight Manley, who filed the amended complaint in July, on Thursday offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for drugging him.

Manley said while he was under the influence of the drug, he was extended credit markers totalling $3 million and was allowed to continue playing.

Manley has established a website explaining conditions of the reward and an email address for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
2
Lawsuit claims Resorts World permitted illegal gamblers at casino
Lawsuit claims Resorts World permitted illegal gamblers at casino
3
Teen suspects plead not guilty to murder charges in fatal hit-and-run
Teen suspects plead not guilty to murder charges in fatal hit-and-run
4
Ticket bought in small California town wins $1.725B Powerball jackpot
Ticket bought in small California town wins $1.725B Powerball jackpot
5
MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack
MGM sends special offers in wake of September cyberattack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Is Nevada facing pressure to ban smoking in casinos?
By / RJ

During the first-ever G2E panel on the controversial topic, advocates argued that there would be minimal impact to a smoking casino changing its policies. In fact, they could gain new customers.

More stories
MGM Resorts reports online reservation system back up and running
MGM Resorts reports online reservation system back up and running
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
MGM reports full operations restored across its US properties
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
Gaming commissioner wants answers on MGM, Caesars hackings
Gaming commissioner wants answers on MGM, Caesars hackings
MGM cyberattack likely costliest ransomware attack in history, expert says
MGM cyberattack likely costliest ransomware attack in history, expert says
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack
MGM websites up, but reservation systems still affected by hack