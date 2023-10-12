High roller offers $500K reward to find persons who drugged him

A California executive says he playing blackjack in a private salon at MGM Grand when he was drugged. He’s now suing MGM Resorts.

The MGM Grand stands Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

California real estate executive Dwight Manley (Courtesy of Donn Pearlman)

A California real estate executive who has high-roller status with MGM Resorts International has sued the company after he says he was drugged with a substance used by veterinarians to sedate animals while playing blackjack in the MGM Grand’s private gambling salon.

Dwight Manley, who filed the amended complaint in July, on Thursday offered a $500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for drugging him.

Manley said while he was under the influence of the drug, he was extended credit markers totalling $3 million and was allowed to continue playing.

Manley has established a website explaining conditions of the reward and an email address for tips leading to an arrest and conviction.

