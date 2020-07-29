Hornbuckle named new president, CEO of MGM Resorts

Since March, Bill Hornbuckle has held the title of acting CEO. Now, the board of directors, after a national search, has removed “acting” and has named him the new CEO.

Bill Hornbuckle during a Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting at the Clark County Commission Chambers in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

MGM Resorts International acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle is shown at the reopening of Bellagio on Thursday, June 4 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

MGM Resorts International acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle is shown at the reopening of Bellagio on Thursday, June 4 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

MGM Resorts International executive Bill Hornbuckle has had the “acting” removed from his title: He’s now officially the company’s president and CEO.

The company announced Wednesday afternoon that, after a nationwide search, MGM’s board of directors determined Hornbuckle was the right person to succeed Jim Murren, who stepped down as chairman and CEO this year. Hornbuckle has held the acting president and CEO title since March.

“I am honored to lead this company as we look toward long-term recovery, future growth and opportunity,” Hornbuckle said in a release formally announcing his appointment.

“In doing so, I am especially mindful of the thousands of MGM Resorts employees who have been profoundly impacted by the current circumstances,” he said. “Their dedication to the company’s mission and safety allows guests from around the world to experience moments of happiness and hospitality amid uncertain times.”

The chairman of MGM’s board of directors formally made the announcement.

“After a thorough national search, the board unanimously concluded that Bill is the best candidate to lead MGM Resorts through these immensely challenging times and into a more promising future,” Paul Salem said. “There are few tests of leadership greater than what Bill has faced.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

