Hotel room refresh debuted at 2 locals casinos

Arizona Charlie's Decatur on 740 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Golden Entertainment Inc.)
A renovated room at Arizona Charlie's Boulder. Rooms now include upgraded furniture and pull-out couches, among other amenities. (Courtesy of Golden Entertainment Inc.)
A renovated room at Arizona Charlie's Boulder. Rooms now include upgraded furniture and pull-out couches, among other amenities. (Courtesy of Golden Entertainment Inc.)
A renovated room at Arizona Charlie's Decatur. Rooms now include in-room refrigerators, walk-in showers, and USB ports, among other amenities. (Courtesy of Golden Entertainment Inc.)
A renovated room at Arizona Charlie's Decatur. Rooms now include in-room refrigerators, walk-in showers, and USB ports, among other amenities. (Courtesy of Golden Entertainment Inc.)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 1:23 pm
 

Golden Entertainment, a Las Vegas-based locals casino operator, announced room renovation projects have been completed at two of their suburban hotel-casinos.

A refresh at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, located at 4575 Boulder Highway, updated all 303 hotel rooms on site. The newly refurbished rooms — roughly 400-square-foot queens and 300-square-foot kings — include upgraded furniture and pull-out couches, along with a coffee maker, in-room refrigerator and HD TVs, among other amenities, according to a Thursday press release.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd., also debuted 88 renovated rooms in the Klondike Tower, according to the release. The nearly 340-square-foot rooms now include upgraded floor tiling, a desk and office chair workspace, and upgraded guest corridors in the tower. Room amenities at the Decatur location include in-room refrigerators, walk-in showers, USB charging points and coffee makers, among others. The hotel has 259 total rooms.

Golden Entertainment, a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq, will have its third-quarter earnings call with investors on Nov. 7.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

