How much are the resort fees charged on the Las Vegas Strip?

Aerial view of the Las Vegas Strip at looking north sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Resort fees are a controversial subject and add to the price tag of staying on the Las Vegas Strip.

Originally intended to cover amenities such as access to pools, fitness centers and wireless internet, these mandatory charges are now a regular part of travel to Las Vegas. With costs ranging from $44 to nearly $57 per night at casino-hotels on the Las Vegas Strip, resort fees can significantly increase the overall cost of a stay.

Defenders of the industry practice will point to the fact that casinos in Vegas routinely waive the resort fee for big spenders. Gamblers with a mid- to high-tier casino loyalty card typically do not pay resort fees either.

The public discontent over resort fees reached a tipping point recently as the federal government weighed in on the controversial topic. Last month, the Federal Trade Commission announced new regulations requiring hotels to disclose resort fees up front. Contrary to various reports, the new FTC rules do not ban resort fees.

Most casino-hotels on the Strip have been displaying resort fees in their advertised rates for some time.

Here is a rundown of the most recently available data on resort fees for casino-hotels on the Strip.

$56.69 per night

The highest daily resort fee on the Strip can be found at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The $3.7 billion property opened in December 2023, adding more than 3,600 new hotel rooms for visitors to stay in.

$55 per night / $54.95 per night

The Wynn and Encore casino-hotels personify luxury on the Strip, thus the hefty daily resort fee.

Four properties operated by Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International also command this daily resort fee — Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan, Aria and the non-gaming Vdara.

Just a shade below are the Caesars Entertainment top-tier properties, which charge $54.95 a night in resort fees. They are: Caesars Palace, Cromwell, Paris and Planet Hollywood.

$50 per night / $49.95 per night

MGM has a stable of casino hotel properties that charge $50 per night, including MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Park MGM. The non-gaming Nomad and Signature hotels also charge the same daily resort fee.

The Venetian and Palazzo hotels charge $50 per night as does Resorts World Las Vegas.

Reno-based Caesars has five properties (four casinos, one non-gaming hotel) on the Strip that charge $49.95 in resort fees. They are Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, The LINQ and Nobu.

Similarly, Treasure Island, Sahara and The Strat also charge a nickel shy of $50 per night.

$45 per night

A trio of MGM-operated casino hotels — Excalibur, Luxor and New York New York — charge $45 in daily resort fees.

$44.22 per night

Circus Circus is a bargain-hunter’s hotel, and it’s daily resort fee reflects that reality. At $44.22 per night, the resort fee at Circus Circus is the second-lowest on the Strip.

$0 per night

Only Casino Royale, which is operated by Best Western, does not charge a resort fee.

Off-Strip resort fees

For those looking to stay near the Strip but not quite on it, here are the daily resort fees for off-Strip casino hotels nearby.

Rio - $56.69 per night

Virgin - $48 per night

Palms - $47.62 per night

Silver Sevens - $46 per night

Westgate - $44.99 per night

OYO - $44.95

The Orleans - $40.99

Gold Coast - $39.99

